Fancy Boston hotel adds bathroom gender inspection to amenities

Welcome to Boston's Liberty Hotel, where the bathroom police are working overtime to ensure your gender presentation meets their exacting five-star standards.

As reported by CBS Boston, a security guard burst into the women's restroom during a Kentucky Derby party, banging on stall doors like he was leading a SWAT raid on a powder room.

His target? A woman whose greatest crime was having a haircut that didn't meet his rigorous femininity requirements.

The guard demanded Ansley Baker prove her gender while she was still fastening her shorts — because nothing spells "luxury experience" quite like having to defend your chromosomes with your pants undone.

The hotel first tried serving up a steaming pile of PR horse manure, claiming the women were sharing a stall. When that lie collapsed, they pivoted to suspending the guard and promising "inclusive practices" training.

Now they're making a donation to an LGBTQ+ organization, as if throwing money at discrimination somehow makes it vanish like a morning mimosa.

Liberty Hotel: "Where your $500 room comes with complimentary gender verification services."

