Religious leaders block ICE detention center in Newark, dare officials to arrest them

A large group of priests, rabbis, and imams called ICE's bluff Monday at Newark's Delaney Hall Detention Center, blocking the gates and daring officials to arrest them.

When an ambulance showed up, supposedly needing entry, the clergy stood their ground. "There was no danger there," one protest leader told Fox News, suggesting ICE was trying to manufacture an excuse to break up the demonstration. "We're not going to be moved."

This divine intervention comes just days after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka got himself arrested trying to inspect the facility with Democratic members of Congress.

About 50 religious leaders from Faith in N.J. and Faith in Action showed up, linked arms, and turned the prison entrance into an impromptu sanctuary. They sang hymns, said prayers, and made it clear they weren't leaving until they got arrested or ICE started answering some hard questions.

ICE officials insist Delaney Hall is packed with serious criminals — "murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members," according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.