Don Jr doubles down on the stupid

As per the norm, perpetual embarrassment, Donald Trump Jr lashing out only tangles himself deeper in his web of stupidity.

Dr. Jill Biden holds a doctorate in Education. It seems that Don Jr. holds something in his pocket and not much in his head. I believe there was "talk" of her as Secretary of Education, but the Biden administration would not have done anything so biased. It is easy for a Trump to forget this, a quick comparison of his dad's donors list and his appointees will sicken your stomach.

Donald Trump Jr. accused Democrats of not being able to take a joke about former President Joe Biden's stage four prostate cancer. In a post on X, Trump wondered how former First Lady Jill Biden, a doctor of philosophy, could have missed her husband's cancer and called it a "coverup." "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup?" he asked. The president's son faced backlash online for failing to understand the difference between a PhD and a medical doctor. RawStory

Previously:

• Joe and Jill Biden rockin' on New Years Eve with JLo, sadly no Mariah

• Following biting incidents, Biden re-homes Major and welcomes puppy named Commander