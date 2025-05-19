Trump threatens media again

President Trump is intensifying his campaign against press freedom, threatening legal action against ABC News for its coverage of a Boeing 747 jet from Qatar — the latest in a pattern of attempts to intimidate media outlets.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump lashed out, naming Disney CEO Bob Iger. "Everyone, including their lawyers, has been told that ABC must not say that Qatar is giving ME a FREE Boeing 747 Airplane," he wrote, per The Hill.

This latest threat follows Trump's strategy of media intimidation, including calls for FCC investigations of news networks and blacklisting reporters he considers unfair. The president referenced a previous settlement with ABC over comments by George Stephanopoulos, using it as leverage in his current demands. The conflict emerges against the backdrop of Qatar's reported $1.4 trillion investment plans in the United States.

"I again give these SleazeBags fair warning," Trump wrote.

