This urban farmer grows food and joy in his Los Angeles neighborhood (video)

Crop Swap LA and Degnan Microfarm founder Jamiah Hargins is enjoying his mission of helping feed and educate Angelenos.

I enjoy these videos. Lawns in Los Angeles waste water and space, and the climate is perfect for growing everything. I live there and do most of my gardening in self-watering EarthBoxes. It is amazing how much will grow here year-round. Vegetable and fruit gardens are so much nicer than sterile lawns.

