How explosives, dynamite, and vision carved Mount Rushmore into history (video)

The story behind Mount Rushmore is more interesting than Mount Rushmore itself!

This YouTube documentary is fascinating. I recall hearing bits and pieces of this story, along with various speculations about Gutzon Borglum, so this video helps tie it all together—gold miners with jackhammers, dynamite, and ancient Greek know-how.

