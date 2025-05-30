King of the Hill's new intro sequence fast-forwards through 16 years

King of the Hill ran for more than 250 episodes over 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009. A fourteenth season is almost upon us, and the new intro sequence fast forwards through sixteen years in the handsomely-paved alleyway behind Rainey Street in Arlen, Texas. Enjoy! You can scrub one frame at a time in YouTube with "<" and ">".

The show's convincing cast of everday yet peculiar Texans never went out of style. I was wondering why only Boomhauer looks senior-aged, then remembered that the Hills were canonically only in their thirties when the show began.

After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

My favorite fan canons were that Peggy and Khan are the only MAGAs on the street (Dale would think it was an op, Hank was an old-school moderate Republican fond of LBJ and Ann Richards, Bill just votes R and forgets about it for four years, etc.) and that Bobby was a couples therapist. But guess what: the artist isn't dead.

King of the Hill Season 14 | Credit Sequence Reveal | Hulu by Hulu on YouTube.