Andor Season 2 was fantastic

The second season of Disney+ streaming prequel to a prequel, "Andor," was fantastic.

"Rogue One" was my favorite Star Wars movie. I could not get enough of it when it was released, and I was unsurprised when Andor was announced. Admittedly, I was worried that landing the second series, and not having anything contradict Rogue One or the first movie, Star Wars, would be too much for them. The final product was better than I could have hoped. Outstanding performances, phenomenal writing, incredible production, camera work, and effects all come together to expand the entire Star Wars story.

Honest Trailers is always fun.

