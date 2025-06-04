Watch: Wild cockatoos figure out how to operate water fountains

Thirsty cockatoos in western Sydney have mastered the art of operating public drinking fountains, displaying problem-solving skills previously unseen in wild birds. Watch the video.

The parrots figured out how to twist and hold fountain handles with their feet while drinking from the spout, according to research published in Biology Letters. Through motion-triggered cameras, scientists documented 525 drinking attempts over a month-long period, with a 41% success rate.

"Even though crows may be just as smart, they do not have the physical tools parrots have at their disposal to manipulate objects," explains Vladimir Pravosudov, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, as quoted in Science. "The way they can use both their beaks and feet makes them more equipped for this type of behavior."

The skill appears limited to western Sydney's cockatoo population, where these bright white parrots take turns at the fountains near their roosting sites. While the birds have successfully spread their garbage bin-opening techniques across 40 suburbs, fountain operation remains a local specialty. Barbara Klump, lead researcher from the University of Vienna, suggests this limitation might stem from different fountain designs across the city – some use push buttons instead of twist handles.

"They're so innovative and good at problem solving that they seem to eventually figure out a solution," Klump told Science. "In a weird way, cockatoos constantly surprise me, but I'm also never that surprised."

