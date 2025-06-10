Gov. Abbott "shouldn't be governor" of Texas, according to Donald Trump (video)

Donald Trump says the United States should do away with FEMA, and that if a governor can't help their state after a natural disaster without asking for federal funds, "they shouldn't be governor."

"We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level, so the governors can handle it," Trump said today from the Oval Office. "If the governors can't handle it, they shouldn't be governor." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Thus, using Trump's own logic, Gov. Greg Abbott should not be governor of Texas after receiving billions from FEMA over the years, including $1 billion in 2017 for Hurricane Harvey alone.

And Abbott isn't the only Republican governor who will have to step down, if Trump has his way. In fact, "94% of Americans live in a county that has gotten Federal Emergency Management Agency help for disasters since 2011," according to NBC Philadelphia, and this includes the folks who live in red states that have taken more than its share of FEMA funds, including disaster-prone Florida, Louisiana, Alaska, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Goodbye Gov. Ron DeSantis!

Trump: So we want to wean off of FEMA and bring it down to the state level.. so the governors can handle it. If they can't handle it, they shouldn't be governor pic.twitter.com/urZnlZUMYO — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2025



Previously: Fox host Maria Bartiromo humiliated when GOP Congressman shuts down her lies (video)

