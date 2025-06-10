Ukulele artist performs mind-blowing Hendrix cover

I had no idea a ukulele could so sound so much like a hard rocking electric guitar, but, then, before this week I'd never heard the humble instrument played by extraordinary musician Sunny Promyotin. Now I have a whole new appreciation for what a ukulele can do!

Check out Sunny and the Black Pack playing their own super cool version of "Little Wing" by Jimi Hendrix, which features a mind-blowing ukulele performance by Sunny. He explains, "Many people are surprised when they see a ukulele after hearing this type of solo, but for me it's a natural fit. Little Wing by @jimihendrix is a masterpiece and when we sat down to play this together, it was pure joy." Some folks in the comments couldn't believe their eyes and ears! One asked, "That's not really that ukulele making that sound is it? Because if it is then kudos, I never knew a uke could sound so good!" Someone else explained that "It's plugged into an amplifier so it can make a lot of the same sounds as an electric guitar."

Sunny and the Black Pack is a Los Angeles-based band featuring what the band describes as "the soulful and captivating musicianship" of Sunny Promyotin and his "musical proteges." The band plays their own versions of popular songs from a huge range of genres, including hard rock, folk, and reggae, and even children's nursery rhymes and television show theme songs.

They don't just perform simple or straightforward covers, though. They explain that, rather, they "canvas" a song, meaning that they approach a song "as if it were a blank canvas" and create a version "that resembles the original" while also infusing the song with their own "heart and soul" to create something brand new, an "authentic, unique" song interpretation.

See for yourself what they mean on some of the very cool songs they've canvassed, including: Redbone by Childish Gambino, Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles, and Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. And hear what they've done with the Scooby Doo theme song, "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka, the Toys R Us jingle, and "Under the Sea," from Disney's The Little Mermaid. And please don't miss this extremely funky version of the B-I-N-G-O song and this smooth jazz version of "London Bridge is Falling Down."

I'm simply blown away Sunny and the Black Pack's amazing talent. I hope you enjoy their work as much as I do!

See and hear more at their website, YouTube, or Instagram.

Previously:

• What's the difference between a $20 ukulele and a $1000 ukulele

• Taimane plays Eleanor Rigby on ukulele