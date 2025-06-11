Theater to normalize a military presence in Los Angeles (video)

From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Seal Beach, California. They will protect their countries' brownshirts from singing and dancing citizenry. –situationally adapted.

Starting around minute 43 in this video, Major General Sherman explains that the US President has not deployed the US Marines into Los Angeles to arrest people; he sent the US Marines there to "protect" ICE as they abduct innocent Angelenos. The way the General says "protect" is creepy; he makes it super clear who they are here to "protect" and who they aren't going to protect with enunciation.

This is theater normalizing using the US Marines as a police presence in a major US city. Nothing is going on in Los Angeles that needs anything more than the already abusive LAPD to manage it. I live there. It looks like another perfect day, honestly.

