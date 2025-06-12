Jared Harris returns in Foundation S3 trailer – Release date revealed

I'll watch anything with Jared Harris in it. Take me by the head, point my eyeballs at it and you have my undivided attention. It's my opinion that he's one of the finest actors of his and many other generations. When Apple dumped the first season of Foundation in our lap, I was there for it, even though I was never fussy on Isaac Asimov's work. In the time since the series showed up, I've had a love/meh relationship with it. But I've kept watching. I watched harder when Harris returned, last season.

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for the upcoming third season of the show and it looks like a corker. The streaming service has turned out to be our greatest bastion of science fiction movies and television. I'm hoping that they've put what they've learned into the next batch of episodes of this centuries-sprawling series. The first episode of the new season debuts on July 11.