Hank Hill is coming to deliver the pro-pain in Fortnite

At this point, I think Fortnite could announce that they were putting me in the game and I'd just have to be like "yeah, sounds about right". With the reboot of King of the Hill now looming on the horizon, it only makes sense that Hulu would want to market their shiny new show, and nowadays there's no better way to get the eyes of the younguns on your product than putting it in Fortnite.

As recently teased by Epic Games, Arlen, Texas' own Hank Hill will be following in the footsteps of Sabrina Carpenter, Jar Jar Binks and more by dropping into Fortnite's Island. It is fitting that the first reveal incorporates his complete lack of an ass.

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/TDI5BWFD6P — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 11, 2025

Granted, it is hard to imagine Hank picking up an assault rifle and mowing down Lady Gaga, but I think Fortnite stopped caring about character integrity when they added Avatar's Aang, a pacifist pseudo-Buddhist monk. Anything to rake in those V-bucks.