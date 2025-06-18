TDS's Klepper attends a very boring birthday parade (video)

The Daily Show sent Jordan Klepper to watch Donald Trump's underwhelming birthday celebration.

The whole thing seemed like a not-veiled message to Trump. Soldiers who march out of time and tanks that squeak like no one cares about their maintenance. This show of farce certainly must have stricken fear into someone.

