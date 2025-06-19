How Mario Kart World created a living ecosystem of NPC drivers that actually go somewhere

Time for another episode of "game minutiae no one has ever thought about before!" Despite all the discussion about the Switch 2 and its price — to say nothing of the $80 games — the system's sole worthwhile exclusive, Mario Kart World, has nonetheless turned out to be pretty fun. Its vast variety of racers and unique open-world design have finally allowed it to catch up to Diddy Kong Racing on the N64, a feat previously thought impossible.

All jokes aside, though, it's a solid entry in the series, although the open-world turn has naturally introduced a bevy of new questions. There will always be someone to ask what's up with the plumbing in Starfield, and it's that same sense of curiosity and interest in world design that has brought us to this: an in-depth exploration of where all those background NPC drivers you'll zip past are going.

You may think the answer is just "around in a circle" as with previous games, but you'd be surprised. These Toads put some miles in.