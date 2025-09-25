First proper trailer for Hideo Kojima's new horror game released

Ten years ago, Hideo Kojima's "P.T." set the Internet on fire. It was little more than a demo (Playable Teaser, get it?) for an in-development Silent Hill game Kojima was heading, but it was creepy enough to still be considered one of the best in the genre today, and the one-two punch of Kojima's game being cancelled and P.T. being pulled from digital stores elevated it to legendary status through the Streisand effect.

Since then, Kojima has gone on to bigger things than being forced to make ten million new Metal Gear titles under Konami's watch, but he evidently hasn't forgotten his horror aspirations. Kojima is stepping back into the genre with OD, which was first teased more than a year ago but is only now entering into full marketing mode with its first actual trailer. And, if I may be so bold, it looks quite a bit like P.T.

Props to Sophia Lillis for looking so genuinely terrified. Hopefully, that's the face we'll all be making when OD launches.