Claiming not to use drugs or a laptop, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has found someone to blame for Tesla's abysmally poor performance, not himself.
Head of Tesla's sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe, Omead Afshar, has been dismissed. It must seem obvious to anyone paying even the least bit of attention that this guy, whom we seldom hear about, is the reason Teslas are not selling. Elon has managed to get Teslas universally referred to as Swasticars, his ability to achieve marketing excellent is without compare.
Afshar, who was considered one of the more senior executives at the company, reported directly to Musk and has also worked at Musk's rocket company, SpaceX. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Afshar had "left" the company, but did not provide details about why. Not long afterward, Forbes reported that Afshar had been let go by Musk, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. CNBC later claimed to have confirmed the news. Gizmodo reached out to Tesla for more information.
The circumstances surrounding Afshar's departure are unclear (and, again, the company hasn't confirmed his termination yet), though there are plenty of reasons why Musk might be angry about his company's sales operations. In recent months, the number of people buying Musk's cars has continued to drop at a staggering rate. In April, Automotive News reported that Tesla sales had fallen 16 percent in the U.S., year-over-year. On Wednesday, Cox Automotive, which provides car dealerships with business intelligence, projected that Tesla sales were expected to dip another 21 percent during this quarter.Gizmodo