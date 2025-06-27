Claiming not to use drugs or a laptop, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has found someone to blame for Tesla's abysmally poor performance, not himself.

Head of Tesla's sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe, Omead Afshar, has been dismissed. It must seem obvious to anyone paying even the least bit of attention that this guy, whom we seldom hear about, is the reason Teslas are not selling. Elon has managed to get Teslas universally referred to as Swasticars, his ability to achieve marketing excellent is without compare.