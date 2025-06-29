Checking in on Project 2025

Four months ago I shared a terrific resource called "Project 2025 Tracker," which tracks the progress of The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 — what the Center for Progressive Reform calls "the conservative movement's blueprint for weakening our government and building an authoritarian presidency." At that time, on Sunday February 23rd, 36 percent of Project 2025's plans had been implemented or were in progress.

With the flurry of events that have happened in the last four months (how has it only been four months?! It feels like a decade!) I decided it was time to revisit the Tracker, and when I looked this morning, the percentage of objectives laid out in Project 2025 that have been completed or are in-progress has risen from 36 to 42.

On the website you can get a quick overview of all of Project 2025 goals that have been successfully implemented or that are in progress, and you can sort by agency, subject, or status. You can also view the most recent changes implemented, which currently incude: (1) the rescindment of guidance that requires hospitals to perform an abortion to save a woman's life under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) (Department of Health and Human Services, 6/3/2025); (2) the repeal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (Department of Homeland Security, 6/12/2025); and (3) the withdrawing of Biden-era guidance that strengthened HIPAA protections for reproductive healthcare (Department of Health and Human Services, 6/18/2025). For each action completed or in-progress, the Tracker provides relevant and accurate news sources along with a link to the page(s) where the goal is mentioned in Project 2025.

So far, Project 2025 objectives for two agencies have been 100% completed: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (1 objective), and USAID (6 objectives). The objectives for 12 other agencies are at least halfway completed: (1) White House (13 objectives, 88%); (2) Dept. of State (10 objectives, 75%); (3) U.S. Agency for Global Media (3 objectives, 67%); (4) Dept. of Justice (18 objectives, 61%); (5) Environmental Protection Agency (14 objectives, 57%); (6) Dept. of Defense (13 objectives, 54%); (7) Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (1 objective, 50%); (8) Corporation for Public Broadcasting (1 objective, 50%); (9) Dept. of Commerce (10 objectives, 50%); (10) Dept. of the Interior (14 objectives, 50%); (11) Intelligence Community (5 objectives, 50%); and (12) Personnel (6 objectives, 50%). The objectives for thirteen other agencies are between 10% and 49% complete, and work hasn't yet begun on seven remaining agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (7 objectives); Federal Election Commission (2 objectives); Federal Reserve (2 objectives); Federal Trade Commission (2 objectives); Food and Drug Administration (1 objective); National Institutes of Health (1 objective); and Small Business Administration (2 objectives).

There's at least a little bit of lag time between Project 2025 goals being completed and when they arrive on the tracker. For example, today's ruling by the Supreme Court, which, according to CNN, backs "the president's effort to curtail lower court orders that have hampered his agenda for months" — a decision that Sonia Sotomayor called "patently unconstitutional" and Ketanji Brown Jackson stated creates "an existential threat to the rule of law" through allowing Trump to "violate the Constitution" — isn't yet listed. I'm sure it will appear soon, and the percentage of Project 2025 completed will rise — perhaps even more rapidly now that one more set of checks and balances on this administration has been removed — once again.

Check out the Project 2025 Tracker here.

