Lauren Boebert fails to achieve escape velocity

Sharing a cornucopia of conspiracy theories, Lauren Boebert, a theater aficionado and Congressperson, attempted to sound smart.

Lauren asks for a tin foil while denying the moon landing occurred. Having seen Capricorn One a few times too many, this Colorado representative to the US Congress may not believe in history, but she claims to believe in God, so there is that.

In the segment, Boebert riffed along as host Alex Stein told her, "I think nuclear weapons are a lie," and asked, "Am I insane?" Boebert replied, "Where's my tin foil?" before expressing her own skepticism about footage of submarine missile launches, saying: "They showed a very high def video of the missile exploding from the submarine. I was like, 'Wow, you're really close… How'd your video make it?'"

Boebert also joined Stein in casting doubt on NASA's historic moon landings. Stein launched into a rant about the Van Allen radiation belt and modern spaceflight limitations, to which Boebert responded: "I wasn't alive either when we went to the moon." When Stein questioned how NASA could have gone to the moon "a thousand times farther" in 1969 than we can today, Boebert joked: "I got a GED. We don't need numbers. It's fine. It's far."