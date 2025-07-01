US Vice President Vance says terrorizing people is job one

United States Vice President JD Vance claims there is no job more important for the Federal government than the seemingly random abduction, detention, and deportation of people off the streets.

Cruelty is the thing. Everything up to and including healthcare for the elderly is unimportant compared to funding the round-up and deportation of folks who contribute far more to their communities than JD Vance. The "big beautiful bill" is about cruelty.

