Tesla reports two years of falling sales numbers

No one is surprised to see another bad quarter of sales for Tesla; the only question is how Musk will spin it.

Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, wrapping up another weak quarter for the company as it struggles to bring the pace of sales back up to 2023 levels. That represents a 13.5% drop from the number of cars Tesla delivered in the second quarter of 2022, and it means Tesla runs a real chance of underperforming its total sales figure from 2024. If that happens, it would mean Tesla's sales will have fallen two years in a row — despite the company once promoting the ability to grow deliveries at 50% annually. TechCrunch

Pausing production, offering sweetheart financing deals, and lowering prices don't seem to help. Tesla's advantage in the market wasn't quality; it was novelty. There are now more, better options to choose from, and Musk's chemically induced performance on the global stage has not helped. There will be no pivot to selling EVs to coal-rolling weirdos, but that seems to be their only hope?

