Even more western inspired fantasy in de Castell's "Malevolent Eight" (book review)

After being drawn together as a magical version of the Magnificent Seven, the Malevolent ones aim to end all the gods and devils that have given them a hard time, while saving humanity and reality.

Joined by a remarkable new member, to replace a traitor, Cade Ombra, and his team of magical brute force, enthusiasts find they may need to take a more subtle approach to things. Cade is confused by a thing called love, and all the supernatural forces on their plane of existence seem pitted against them, but witty repartee and a lot of bloodshed seem to solve most problems.

The stakes have never been higher.



The world is teetering on the brink of annihilation. The Lords Celestine and the Lords Devilish, celestial and infernal beings locked in an age-old enmity, have at last found the perfect battlefield for their apocalyptic Great Crusade: the mortal realm.



Cade Ombra, former Glorian Justiciar turned mercenary wonderist, leads a band of emotionally unstable mages in a desperate bid to prevent the impending clash of divine and diabolical titans. Failure will leave humanity to be conscripted into an eternal war, serving as foot soldiers doomed to oblivion.



The mission seems impossible, but Cade and the Malevolent Seven aren't exactly pacifists, so they're determined to bring peace no matter how many people they have to kill first. With wit as sharp as their blades and a moral compass that points only toward survival, they're ready to cut down anyone in their path to stop the war before it begins.



Prepare for a whirlwind of dark magic, irreverent humour and relentless action in The Malevolent Eight: The Bad, The Worse and The Wicked. The fate of the humanity hangs in the balance, and only the most malevolent can hope to save it. Amazon

The Malevolent Eight by Sebastien de Castell via Amazon