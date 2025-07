Trying to get anyone to pay attention to his late-to-market Robotaxi, Elon Musk shares an unfunny tweet.

"Bigger, longer, and uncut" was Musk's response to a corporate tweet from Tesla's @robotaxi account praising the new coverage map as "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger." There are reports that shareholders are getting uncomfortable.

via Daily Beast

