A curious creature is featured in Volume 24 of The Strand Magazine, published in 1902.

A Mr. G. Chitty-Baker of Perth, Australia writes: "I send you a cutting from the Melbourne Australasian; it is considered curious in regard to the markings on the cow's face and body, which clearly represent a young hippo calf, while the horns look like the legs of an acrobat turning a somersault."

What Mr. Chitty Baker doesn't mention is his own notoriety. Just seven years earlier, in 1895, Chitty-Baker had faced serious accusations of attempting to trade votes with Frank Wilson, promising future political support in exchange for Wilson's vote in North Fremantle. The West Australian newspaper reported that Wilson publicly condemned Chitty-Baker's conduct, questioning how someone who "puts up to be a representative of the people" could engage in such political bartering.

