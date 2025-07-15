California animal shelters rescue stranded pets as ICE raids deport their owners

Animal shelters in Southern California anticipate an increasing number of abandoned or stranded yet beloved pets as families are disrupted and people are haphazardly deported.

Carson Animal Care Center has taken in Coco, a 2-year-old pug-beagle mix, and Bruce, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix, into their care after their families were ordered to leave the country immediately.

"They're both very nice, lovable, adoptable pets," said Sgt. Julie Villegas of the Carson Animal Care Center. "We're here to offer them the support and care they need."…

"It's a very emotional time," Villegas said. "Families are crying and they're having a hard time letting go."

She added that Coco and Bruce are a lot quieter than their fellow kennel mates and, in their own way, may be wondering what happened.

Although there are only two dogs currently at Carson Animal Care Center that have been affected by immigration enforcement, Villegas anticipates more as federal operations continue.