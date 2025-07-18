Tick tock goes the clock on Alina Habba's new job

Having failed thus far to receive confirmation of Donald Trump's appointment to the job of US Attorney in the New Jersey District from the Senate, massive loser Alina Habba is hoping a panel of justices will elect to keep her around.
Next Tuesday, Alina Habba hits a hard wall. The ethically questionable lawyer for Donald Trump's 120 days as US Attorney, without Senate Confirmation, will be up, unless the District court judges elect to keep her around. It seems pretty unlikely, as Habba has been reprimanded more than once during her short, yet performative, tenure.
The New Jersey Globe reported Friday that an internal source for the office said that Habba delivered a message to those in the office, saying that she hopes she can stay. It doesn't seem likely, however.
U.S. Senators have the power to hold up the confirmation of someone to a position in their state. In Habba's case, both New Jersey senators oppose her.
Habba was previously on the legal team for Trump's trial with writer E. Jean Carroll. He lost each of those defamation cases.
Habba addressed her tenure in a meeting of New Jersey's U.S. District Court judges, the report said. Those judges could appoint Habba, the report said, side-stepping the Senate.RawStory