Having failed thus far to receive confirmation of Donald Trump's appointment to the job of US Attorney in the New Jersey District from the Senate, massive loser Alina Habba is hoping a panel of justices will elect to keep her around.

Next Tuesday, Alina Habba hits a hard wall. The ethically questionable lawyer for Donald Trump's 120 days as US Attorney, without Senate Confirmation, will be up, unless the District court judges elect to keep her around. It seems pretty unlikely, as Habba has been reprimanded more than once during her short, yet performative, tenure.