Listen to this koala snoring for some top-tier animal ASMR

I've just found the most relaxing animal ASMR ever! If you're having a stressful day, crank up the volume and relax to the dulcet sounds of a koala snoring. This particular koala is named Harvey and he lives at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, Australia. If you've never heard a koala snore, you're in for a treat. Harvey is the cutest and fluffiest koala, and in the video he looks absolutely blissed out and as cozy as can be all snuggled up in his tree. The microphone captures his absolutely adorable snoring, which sounds low and grumbly and kind of exactly like a very large cat. And don't worry, even though he sounds a bit alarming because his snoring is so loud, AZ Animals explains why it's perfectly normal for many animals, including the koala, to snore:

Snoring is caused by membranous tissues vibrating in a creature's upper airways when relaxed. These tissues include the tongue, soft palate, and tonsils. While there is often a genetic component to snoring, animals with large tongues, receded chins, or flat snouts are more likely to snore because of the configuration of these soft facial tissues. Considering that koalas have big, flat snouts and sleep up to 20 hours a day, it's not surprising that they can snore. Sleeping position also contributes to snoring. The aforementioned koala has its already flat snout pressed up against a tree limb, which increases its tendency to snore. Obesity, too, can contribute to snoring. While koalas aren't obese, they are rather portly. The extra skin and fat around their necks likely contribute to their loud snoring. Overall, snoring is pretty common in mammals.

I was glad to learn that Harvey's snoring isn't anything to worry about, because I find it incredibly relaxing. In fact, it's so soothing, I could listen to a koala snoring on loop for hours. It'd be a great soundtrack to fall asleep to, as well. I hope you find it as charming as I do! Thanks, Ballarat Wildlife Park for sharing these mellifluous murmurs with us!

Ballarat Wildlife Park's YouTube provides this description:

Ballarat Wildlife Park is set amongst the beautiful gum trees on the outskirts of Ballarat, just four kilometres from Sovereign Hill. Founded by Greg Parker in February 1985 through a passion for the conservation of wildlife and the environment.

