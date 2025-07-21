Marines to withdraw from Los Angeles

Ending several uncomfortable weeks for the Marines, the troops are leaving the City of Angels after defending several buildings that were not under any danger of assault.

Immediately after leaving a press conference where Mayor Karen Bass called on the Federal government to release the remaining 2,000 California National Guardsmen back to their regular service, she learned the Marines would be withdrawn. Hopefully, the National Guard gets released soon and can return to its regular duty of helping fight wildfires, instead of protest pooping in their Humvees.

Previously:

• Trump's Los Angeles military deployment bored, bitter and defecating in the humvees