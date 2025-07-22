Cybertruck's disastrous sales numbers get worse

Cybertruck sales have fallen for three consecutive quarters and they are being outsold by Ford and GMC.

Getting back to the Tesla Cybertruck, its sales numbers are the worst recorded over the course of a year. Compared to the first quarter, sales of the stainless steel EV went down by 32% in Q2. Year-over-year, the drop was even bigger, at 50%. In the first half of the year, sales decreased 7%, going from 11,588 units in the first six months of 2024 to 10,712 units this year. The only quarter when sales were lower than now was at the beginning of 2024, when Tesla had its first full quarter for the pickup. InsideEVs

An ugly glued-together truck with the worst marketing plan ever: Elon Musk. It is as if Musk did everything he could to ensure the car would fail. While the Cybertruck is the symbol of people who are on board with his creepy shenanigans, his attempts at a political party do not seem to have attracted even those few.

