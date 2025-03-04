Salty Cybertruck

Maybe Pittsburgh in winter isn't the best place to be out and about with one of these vehicles, but I'd be salty too if I invested in a Tesla—or in Tesla, for that matter.

stock was dropping early Tuesday after falling in the previous session as investors considered tariffs, weak Chinese sales data, and the impact of a "buyers strike" on the electric-vehicle maker. Tesla stock was down 7.3% in early trading at $263.82, while the S&P 500 SPX-1.76% and Dow Jones Industrial AverageDJIA-1.73% were down about 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

