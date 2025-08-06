1976 film helps you learn computing terms

In this video, or, rather, this film, now rendered in digital form after an unknowable sequence of transfers that surely involved video recording and/or transmission, we learn the basic computing terms of 1976. Meet Harry, a 1970s businessman overwhelmed by his backlog and unfamiliar with new technology.

Jane, a computer expert, explains basic computer concepts, including hardware, software, input, processing, memory, and output. She reassures Harry that computers are not to be feared, as they simply process information faster than humans. Through their conversation, Harry learns how to use a computer to manage his business more efficiently, ultimately leading to improvements in his work.

It's inspiring stuff. One day, everyone might have a computer in their own home!

Previously:

• Old Crap is a great new site about retrocomputers

• Beautiful papercraft retrocomputing models to print and love and hang from your tree

• Chock-A-Block: early retrocomputing nostalgia from the UK

• Retro-computing and grieving

• Listen to a 30 year-old computer start up