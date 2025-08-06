Kindle quickly and quietly removes "Assistive Reader"

Yesterday, we shared that Amazon had added a much-desired feature to their line of Kindle e-readers: Assistive Reading. Today, we learn it has been removed.

Last week, Amazon released a new software update for its 11th and 12th generation Kindle e-readers. The big selling point behind the 5.18.4 firmware was a new Assistive Reader. However, it was only available for a couple of days before Amazon removed it. … This is the first time in a very long time that Amazon has pushed out a new software feature and then quickly removed it without releasing new firmware. They disabled it remotely from the Amazon servers. Perhaps they thought it needed additional work before reintroducing it at a later date. Goodereader

As I mentioned yesterday, I've read and been told by friends that assistive reading helps them read faster and retain more. I was discussing over coffee this morning that one of the two genres I most enjoy reading, history, takes me twice as long as my other favorite, self-published science fiction. I had hoped assistive reading might speed up the history.