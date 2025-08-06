Trump explodes at CNBC repoter who dares question his popularity (video)

Not known for keeping cool and collected when presented with a challenge, President Ketchup-on-the-walls lashed out at CNBC's Joe Kernan for pointing out the 70% popularity Trump was touting might be his number among Republicans, but not all voters.

CNBC host Joe Kernen corrected Trump after he claimed to have more than 70% of Americans supporting his presidency. Kernen gave him the benefit of the doubt and said Trump might be referring to his support among Republicans. The comment caused Trump to lash out at Kernen and become defensive when the two talked about other topics.

Trump's meltdown happened just days after he fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Trump accused McEntarfer of being politically biased after she released a report showing hiring had flatlined during his first 90 days in office. Several experts have suggested that Trump fired McEntarfer to change the story about his economy.