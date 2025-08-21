Judge declares Alina Habba "unqualified" and "unlawfully appointed"

The machinations of Trump and his lapdog attorney general were unable to secure ethically challenged Alina Habba a job.

There were 77 pages to be written about the Trump Administration's attempt to illegally place Alina Habba in the role of US Attorney for New Jersey. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann disqualified her and voided an indictment she received against an alleged criminal, as she was not legally allowed to bring the action.

"Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not," Brann wrote. "And because she is not currently qualified to exercise the functions and duties of the office in an acting capacity, she must be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases." Brann, a Republican, voided Pina's indictment because he said Habba took the action after being "unlawfully appointed" by Trump. "I disqualify Ms. Habba from engaging in the prosecutions of the Girauds and Mr. Pina, and from supervising the same," the judge wrote. "Any Assistant United States Attorney who prosecutes the Girauds or Mr. Pina under the supervision or authority of Ms. Habba in violation of my Order is similarly subject to disqualification." RawStory

