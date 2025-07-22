Federal Judges send Alina Habba packing

Having failed to secure the Senate's confirmation and been passed over by the district judges, Alina Habba is now the former interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Habba was only able to stay in the post as an interim U.S. attorney for 120 days. Once that timeline has ended, if there is no person confirmed by the Senate, the judges can appoint someone who will remain until a person is confirmed by the Senate. Legal correspondent for Business Insider, Jacob Shamsian, noted that the judges picked Habba's "assistant instead." RawStory

In addition to representing Trump during some of his biggest legal losses, Alina Habba is most notable for lying to and pretending to befriend a woman on Trump's behalf.

Angry at the judges for daring to not do what the Senate also did not do, install Habba, Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced she is firing the First Assistant, whom the judges did authorize to run the office until the Senate picks a leader.

