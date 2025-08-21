US government reviewing 55 million visa holders for potential violations

The Trump administration is reviewing more than 55 million foreigners holding valid U.S. visas to identify potential violations that could lead to revocation or deportation. According to the State Department, all visa holders are now subject to "continuous vetting" for indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, public safety threats, or terrorist connections.

"We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility," the department stated in response to an AP inquiry. This expanded review represents a significant escalation from earlier efforts that primarily targeted students involved in pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel activities.

Since Trump's return to office, the State Department has revoked over 6,000 student visas, with approximately 4,000 due to legal infractions and 200-300 for terrorism-related issues. Officials confirmed the comprehensive review will examine visa holders' social media accounts, law enforcement records, and immigration history. The administration has already implemented stricter visa requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews for all applicants.

