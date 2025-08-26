PS5 sees yet another price hike

Raise your hand if you're sick of this being the key defining feature of the current video game generation, then join the damn club. Likely as a response to the latest round of Trump's "legendary" tariffs or perhaps feeling validated by Xbox's example, Sony has made the "difficult decision" to implement a second PS5 price hike only a couple months after their last one.

Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.

The updated recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. are as follows:

PlayStation 5 – $549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99

The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories remain unchanged, and we have no other price changes to announce for additional markets.