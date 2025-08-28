Frank Frazetta's iconic Conan painting heads to auction

Frank Frazetta's iconic 1967 painting, "Man-Ape," which defined the modern image of Conan the Barbarian, will be auctioned off for the first time at Heritage Auctions on September 12, 2025. The masterpiece depicts a muscular Conan locked in fierce combat with the ape-man Thak, showcasing Frazetta's signature dynamic composition and vivid use of color.

"This is a touchstone of fantasy illustration — an image that redefined Conan for modern audiences," said Todd Hignite, Heritage's Executive Vice President. The painting has remained in Frazetta's family since its creation in 1966 and has never been offered for sale before, making this a historic opportunity for collectors.

Heritage Auctions, which previously sold Frazetta's "Dark Kingdom" for $6 million in 2023, expects "Man-Ape" to potentially set new records in the fantasy art market. The current bid already stands at $2 million, with significant interest expected from collectors worldwide as the auction date approaches.

Previously:

