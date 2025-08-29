Budget cuts affecting CDC's FoodNet are undermining food systems safety

Two months ago, the CDC's FoodNet, a partnership between the CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FDA, and several states that has monitored foodborne infections since 1995, quietly stopped tracking six of eight pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses. As of July 1, FoodNet (the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network) will only require the tracking of foodborne infections caused by Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria, excluding those caused by Campylobacter, Cyclospora, Listeria, Shigella, Vibrio, and Yersinia. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota references a set of CDC "talking points" that "suggested reduced federal funding for FoodNet was the reason for the move."

AP News provides more information:

Under the change, which began in July, health departments in 10 states [JS: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, and some counties in California and New York] that participate in the joint state and federal program will be required to monitor only foodborne infections caused by salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria. Those are among the top contributors to foodborne illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., the CDC said. Previously, the FoodNet system required surveillance of infections confirmed to be caused by six other germs as well . . . That is now optional. Narrowing the reporting requirements "will allow FoodNet staff to prioritize core activities," CDC spokesman Paul Prince said in a statement. The move lets the agency "steward resources effectively," he added.

CIDRAP states that while it's true that Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria (STEC) are leading causes of foodborne illness, Campylobacter and Listeria monocytogenes are also "common culprits." Dr. Zachary Rubin, a double board-certified pediatric allergist and immunologist, states that the other six that are now tracking optional "aren't harmless pathogens." Instead, they "can cause severe disease and potentially kill people." CIDRAP explains that "according to the CDC, 1.5 million Americans are sickened by Campylobacter each year, while Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness."

Thus, it's no surprise that food safety and public health experts argue that this change is bad for public health and could, according to AP News, "slow detection of foodborne illness outbreaks and obscure the full picture of food-related infections." AP News quotes Carlota Medus, who runs the foodborne diseases unit of the Minnesota Department of Health, who states: "Long term, it will affect our ability to use surveillance data to better understand risks in the food supply."

Dr. Zachary Rubin explains that the public will now have to rely heavily on state-level food safety systems. And further states that while some states might be able to continue monitoring at the same scale, others don't have the funding to do this properly, so we are at risk of having more outbreaks that we won't be aware of.

CIDRAP reports, for example:

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health told CIDRAP News that all eight pathogens are covered by the state's infectious disease reporting rule, which means that all providers in the state are still required to report cases to the department. The Maryland Health Department told NBC News that it will also continue tracking all eight pathogens regardless of the changes to FoodNet. But Colorado health officials said they may have to cut back on surveillance activities.

CIDRAP quotes Dr. Craig Hedberg, professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Minnesota and codirector of the Minnesota Integrated Food Safety Center of Excellence, who expresses the concern that many public health officials share:

"The disturbing thing about cutting FoodNet funds is that it normalizes the idea that foodborne disease surveillance is expensive and unimportant," he said. "In fact, it is the foundation of our food safety system, and needs further investments, not restrictions."

If you're concerned about the safety of our food systems—and, quite frankly, we all should be very alarmed—Dr. Rubin urges us to take action. He suggests talking to legislators about continuing to fund food safety, stating that "more surveillance" equals "safer food."

