Bill Evans Trio's lost recordings reveal jazz revolution in progress

In 1959, pianist Bill Evans formed a trio that would transform jazz with its revolutionary approach to group improvisation. Now, the complete studio recordings of Evans, bassist Scott LaFaro, and drummer Paul Motian are being unveiled, including 17 never-before-heard tracks that capture their innovative style in its formative stages.

Craft Recordings' Haunted Heart: The Legendary Riverside Studio Recordings offers a look into the creative process of this influential group. The 5-LP set, due November 21st, centers on their acclaimed albums "Portrait in Jazz" (1960) and "Explorations" (1961).

"The objective was to achieve the result in a responsible way," Evans once said, describing their unique approach where all three musicians performed as equals – a radical departure from the conventional roles in jazz trios of the time. John Densmore of The Doors recalls "sneaking into Shelly's Manne-Hole as a teenager to catch the trio's brilliance."

Eugene Holley Jr., in the liner notes, describes it as "a sound that would change modern music forever." The collection includes rare outtakes that showcase the trio's evolution.

