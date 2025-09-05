Top DOJ official alleges Epstein cover-up in secret recording

A secretly recorded conversation with a top Department of Justice (DOJ) official accuses Pam Bondi and the DOJ of a massive cover-up in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Joseph Schnitt, the Acting Deputy Chief of the Office of Enforcement Operations, was covertly recorded by Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe during what Schnitt believed was a private date arranged through a dating app. In the hidden camera footage, Schnitt made a series of explosive claims that the DOJ has since denied.

During the recorded meeting, Schnitt alleged that the DOJ was planning to manipulate the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case. He claimed that "thousands and thousands of pages" of files exist and that the department would "redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leaving all the liberal, Democratic people intact."

Schnitt's comments didn't stop there. He also discussed the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison. "She got transferred to a minimum security prison. It's against BOP [Bureau of Prisons] policy because she's a convicted sex offender. And they're not supposed to get minimum security prisons, which is an interesting detail because she's getting a benefit, which means they're offering her something to keep her mouth shut."

He also told his date that the FBI's Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the suppression of the files:

"The head of FBI [Kash Patel] really wants to… second-in-command [Dan Bongino] at FBI has been causing problems, because he's like, 'No, these [Epstein Files] have to be released.' The FBI wants them out. The top two guys that will do it. But they work for Bondi, so… Bondi wants whatever Trump wants. Internally there's a lot of conflict."

The Department of Justice confirmed the authenticity of the video but stated that Schnitt "had no role in the Department's internal review of Epstein materials," and his comments "have absolutely zero bearing with reality and reflect a total lack of knowledge of the DOJ's review process." To back up its claims, the DOJ tweeted a screenshot of a note that Shnitt ostensibly sent to his boss at the DOJ, Acting Director Jeffrey Pollak, about his date:

Acting Director Pollak: I met a woman named Skylar on Hinge, a dating app, in July 2025, her profile is no longer findable. We had two dates (August 4 and August 16). She claimed to be an au pair in Georgetown. She gave no clues that she was a reporter or recording our dates. Had la clue, the first date would have ended immediately and there never would have been a second one. My profile indicated I did "Government" work but did not specify for which agency. I never discussed what I do at DOJ. The comments I made were my own personal comments on what l've learned in the media and not from anything l've done at or learned via work. I have no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Ms. Maxwell other than what is reported in the news. I also never divulged anything about what I do at work. I recall that she asked if I had any knowledge about Maxwell and I specifically said I only know what's been reported in the media. Joseph Schnitt,

A/Deputy Chief Special Operations Unit

Office of Enforcement Operations

It makes one wonder. Schnitt holds a senior position within the DOJ, yet his comments were dismissed as "misunderstanding and lack of factual basis." What information remains hidden in the Epstein case, and who might be protected by continued secrecy? The DOJ doesn't want us to find out.

