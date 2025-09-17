Watch Zuck blame "the WIFI" as LiveAI fails its first demo

LiveAI miserably and hilariously fails after being cut off, ostensibly to pick up the pace and get on with helping make Zuck a Korean-inspired barbecue sauce. I disbelieve both the excuse Zuck tries to pass off and the applause.

Pathetic. It might have worked if Zuck's minion hadn't cut it off and stopped it from running through whatever BS it wanted to say. Blaming the WIFI is pretty weak; maybe it was George Tropicana.

