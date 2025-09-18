Charlie Kirk called Democrats "maggots, vermin, and swine." Many plan to honor him in Congress.

After the assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, Republicans in Congress are working on a resolution honoring him. Axios reports that House Dems are focused on optics and afraid to vote against it. Kirk memorably described them as "maggots"; as wrong as he was about so many things, he had a clear idea of what Democrats and Drosophilidae lack in common.

"People are worried that we're being totally set up," one House Democrat told Axios on the condition of anonymity to offer details of sensitive internal discussions. … "Sadly, there were unlimited numbers of ways to do this," the lawmaker added.

They argued that a relatively toned-down Senate resolution which passed by a unanimous voice vote was "very appropriate."

The resolution not only praises Kirk personally, but also Turning Point USA, the organization that hosted his blacklist of leftist academics and bussed people later charged with crimes to the Jan. 6 riots. It describes his work as "respectful, civil discourse" when much of it was anything but.

The immediate problem with these congressional Dems is that they can hardly be roused to assert their own humanity, let alone fight for anyone else's. The imminent problem is they are well-positioned to survive a totalitarian Trump stage through servile and sympathetic language (call it "Kleinism") and they know it.

Instead, today, read and hear performance worthy of a nation.