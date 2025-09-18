Trump golf course in Scotland exceeds sewage limits

The Trump International Golf Links, his Aberdeenshire golf course and resort, breached contamination levels four times in 2024 and once this year, according to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency. In plainer terms, it is unable to contain the amount of shit it generates.

These samples exceeded limits for biomechanical oxygen demand – a measure of the amount of oxygen required by microbes to digest organic matter – suspended solid particles and ammoniacal nitrogen. These are all contaminants from human waste that has not been properly treated. The agency categorised eight of the 14 incidents as "upper tier", which it describes as "extreme events which have the potential to cause immediate and serious environmental harm" and can trigger enforcement action.

The resort denies everything.

"It would be categorically wrong to suggest that our system was causing environmental damage and we would not hesitate to challenge such an assertion by any means necessary.

Any means necessary means any means necessary. The Guardian reports that Keir Starmer has "made getting a grip on the sewage problem blighting the UK's rivers and seas a key mission for his government," but its doubtful he'll be making a fuss about this during Trump's lavish state visit to Britain.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Chequers, the British prime minister's country residence, where he will hold talks with Keir Starmer on the second day of his state visit to the UK.

