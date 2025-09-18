Trump Tower security rejects Good Liars' Epstein prank display

Left-wing comedy duo The Good Liars always have their finger on the pulse. With the news cycle consumed by that one political event everyone is talking about right now, it can be easy to forget about the ever-strengthening connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and Trump's repeated attempts to dodge those questions.

The Good Liars haven't forgotten, though: in their latest outing, they travel to the belly of the beast to hang up Trump's alleged birthday illustration for Epstein in the lobby of Trump Tower. Shouldn't it be given a place of prominence?

Apparently, Trump isn't as proud of his friends as he once was.