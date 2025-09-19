"Shut Your Trap": Colbert's show-stopping animated musical making fun of Disney's Kimmel suspension

Last night, Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" aired a funny animated musical short featuring Lumière from Disney's own "Beauty and the Beast," singing "Shut Your Trap" to the tune of "Be Our Guest."

In response to Disney/ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show following a threat by FCC chair Brendan Carr, the song is supposed to be a message to Disney employees not to criticize Trump.

Colbert, of course, is the victim of another right-wing purge, as his network's new parent, Skydance Media, apparently wanted Trump-critical content off of CBS and cancelled "Late Night," effective May, 2026.

And there's this hilarious NSFW video from Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach: