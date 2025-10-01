Better bring your passport to the ER

As justification for the Government shutdown, the Vice President of the United States made a strange claim. Emergency healthcare in the United States is for US citizens, and if you are undocumented, JD Vance would rather leave you to die.

JD Vance thinks treating people who are in dire need of medical care is why the Republicans were unable to garner enough Democratic votes in the Senate to pass their budget. Telling people this is also something he seems proud of. The cruelty is why MAGAs love these despicable despots. It seems unlikely that the Federal government is the source of funding for treating people who are unable to pay the hospital, regardless. Those bills just go unpaid.

