JD Vance joins JK Rowling in Olympic anti-trans bigotry

Two people with weird ideas about gender have picked up on the same lies about an Olympic athlete and run with it.

Various bigots have chosen to repeat a lie about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Imane Khelif is a woman, and the stories about her test results proving otherwise are stupid and false. Social media feeds seem swept with this story, and of course, nutjob JK Rowling had to join in. Donald Trump's side-kick tried to blame the athlete's gender on Kamala Harris, which is a stretch.

Khelif is not trans. This is evident because, according to the IOC, her passport lists her as female, which is something that the extraordinarily repressive Algerian laws would not allow if she were trans. She was, however, disqualified from the 2023 women's world championships because tests showed she had XY chromosomes, which is possible for cis women with certain conditions. Khelif made it to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympics, where she was defeated by Kellie Harrington, without incident, and she has been boxing on the international circuit for years without any of her wins or defeats gaining much attention. But her fight against Angela Carini on Thursday made her a magnet for some truly disgusting hate. Carini quit the fight after just 46 seconds, claiming that Khelif's punches hurt too much for her to continue. As a result, Khelif became an immediate villain for those just itching for a trans controversy. Lots and lots of people are out there making unhinged statements about Khelif's anatomy, but this post from the world's most famous bigot, J.K. Rowling, is truly stunning for the way a supposed feminist so eagerly calls a cis woman "he" based simply on the way she looks and the effect of years of brain-rotting propaganda. Defector

