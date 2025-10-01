Italy and Spain bail on Gaza flotilla as Israel looms

The Global Sumud Flotilla reports that an Israeli warship has already harassed one of its vessels, The Alma, jamming communications, as Italy and Spain's performative escorts retreat.

Italy's warship stopped 150 miles away from the Gaza shore, and Spain also refuses to protect the flotilla in "restricted waters." Both governments are warning their citizens to abandon the flotilla. Italy is encouraging the aid mission to dump its supplies in Cyprus.

Italy has urged flotilla members to accept a compromise proposal to drop aid in a Cyprus port and avoid a confrontation with Israeli forces. Flotilla representatives have repeatedly refused the offer. "We say again: the flotilla sails onwards. The Italian navy will not derail this mission. The humanitarian demand to break the blockade cannot be walked back to port," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement. Italy and Spain deployed navy vessels last week to assist the flotilla, after it was hit by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants in international waters off Greece, but without any intention to engage militarily. Reuters

Activists on board the aid mission already report aggression by the Israelis, who have vowed not to let the relief supplies through.

The Israeli boat forced Alma's captain to take evasive manoeuvres, activists say, before the same vessel repeated what activists described as "harassing manoeuvres" on another boat. Israel has previously said it will not let the flotilla reach its destination. It has already blocked two attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza, in June and July. The latest Gaza-bound grouping consists of more than 40 boats and 500 people, including Italian politicians and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thiago Avila, who is on the Alma, said the boat's devices were disabled during the incident, affecting cameras, livestreams and communication systems. Lisi Proenca, who is on Sirius – the second GSF ship involved – said the Israeli vessel circled for about 15 minutes and that their communications were also affected. BBC

As this is taking place, the United States is attempting to force Gaza into a peace plan wherein convicted felon and real estate fraudster Donald J. Trump would govern their fate. Trump's son-in-law has previously wondered aloud about developing Gaza into a resort, while Trump himself suggested evicting all Palestinians to establish Gaza Lago. Widely, the international community sees Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and murder.